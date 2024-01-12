- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
[Exploring Korean Culture] (MOMO CAMP) Summer Camp Partnerships to Create Unique Experiential Learning Opportunities
There’s a reason study abroad programs and gap years are so popular among young people. Because it’s one thing to learn about a country’s language, culture, and history from a book. And it’s another thing entirely to experience it firsthand, up close and personal.
In other words, experiential learning doesn’t just teach, it transforms. And now this kind of immersive, life-changing travel experience is available for the first time to children of Korean heritage ages 10 to 13.
Momo Camp is a month-long boarding camp in Seoul where third-culture kids can experience Korea, in a safe and supportive learning environment and surrounded by their peers. For many campers, it will be their first opportunity to truly explore their heritage and begin to ask and answer questions about how Korea fits into their identity.
But with a place as rich in history and culture as Korea, how to decide what makes it onto the 24-day camp schedule? For this, Momo Camp is partnering with top organizations to create a curriculum centered on exciting experiential learning that encourages campers to step outside their comfort zones and try new things.
The camp’s Korean language learning program, for instance, is made possible through a partnership with ChatENG, a company co-founded by Sam Paik, the founder of MoMo Camp. ChatENG is a school-based solution for live virtual language classes. The company’s language teachers are currently based all over the world and teach 9 different languages to middle and high school students across the US.
Campers will also enjoy temple stays at Yongmunsa, including in-depth tours of Bongeunsa, and access to national heritage treasures such as the Tripitaka Koreana in Haeinsa,
Momo Camp isn’t only about diving into the past, however. Many of the camp’s activities are focused on contemporary Korean culture. One that’s sure to be a highlight is the K-Pop program created with SolPlus Project HQ, a K-Pop incubation studio that has discovered and trained some of the industry’s biggest and brightest stars such as Girl’s Generation’s Taeyeon, SHINee’s Onew, EXO’s Kai, and many more.
According to Paik, more partnership announcements will follow, many of these related to cultural content, special access to heritage sights, and collaborations for marketing the camp throughout the world.
Campers have the support and supervision of experienced teachers and counselors, who have been selected from the top schools of education such as Harvard, Columbia, and UCLA and carefully vetted for their commitment and experience.
With such a thoughtfully designed curriculum, highly qualified staff, and unique partnerships, the Momo Camp experience is shaping up to be one campers will never forget.
For more information on Momo Camp and to apply for the summer 2024 session, visit www.momocamp.org.
Brochure Link:
https://simplebooklet.com/2024momocampbrochure
Website Link:
http://momocamp.org
Email:
campinfo@momocamp.org
Exploring Korean Culture – MOMO CAMP
- 1. US-Style Summer Camp In Korea Offers Fun, Friendship, and Growth for Third-Culture Kids
- 2. Can Learning About Korea Be Life-Changing? This Culture Camp Founder Thinks So
- 3. In a Fast-Changing World, A Sense of Identity Can Help Young People Stay Grounded
- 4. Summer Camp Partnerships to Create Unique Experiential Learning Opportunities
- [Exploring Korean Culture] (MOMO CAMP) US-Style Summer Camp In Korea Offers Fun, Friendship, and Growth for Third-Culture Kids
- [고국 문화 체험 기획](모모캠프) 한국계 아이들 모두 모여라, 모모캠프
- [Exploring Korean Culture] (MOMO CAMP) Can Learning About Korea Be Life-Changing? This Culture Camp Founder Thinks So
- [고국 문화 체험 기획](모모캠프) 청소년기의 정체성 확립이 미래를 바꾼다
- [Exploring Korean Culture] (MOMO CAMP) In a Fast-Changing World, A Sense of Identity Can Help Young People Stay Grounded
- [고국 문화 체험 기획](모모캠프) 한국계 청소년의 정체성 찾기를 도와줄 ‘모모캠프’
- [Exploring Korean Culture] (MOMO CAMP) Summer Camp Partnerships to Create Unique Experiential Learning Opportunities
- [고국 문화 체험 기획](모모캠프) 언어, 역사, K-POP 체험까지, 전문적 체험형 여름캠프, 모모캠프
- [DKMediInfo] Global version release for SMARTNURSE ENR electronic nursing record simulation system
- (Korea Exploring promising companies)[Melaka] Effective character promotion with the industry’s first character-specific motion
- [Pie healthcare] Now, relieve your pain at home with miraculous near-infrared treatments 20 minutes a day!
- [Paprika Data Lab Inc] Next-generation form builder SaaS “Walla” officially goes global
- [Goovworks] Goovworks launches Avatalk, a new SaaS service for character creators “The very first solution in the industry to better promote characters by creating a character-specific profile page”
- [Mycroft] Silicon Valley’s No. 1 rule has it all wrong. Compound startups can be an effective alternative to individual point solutions.
- [HanaLoop] HanaLoop launches comprehensive climate regulation response solution for businesses adapting to EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) “Providing tailored carbon management solutions, including support for the first report submission due in January of the coming year”
- [littlesong music] littlesong music operates POUND, a solution monetizing music IP for content creators
- (Korea Exploring promising companies) [FutureMain] Predictive Maintenance Solution, Powered by a 37-Year Accumulated Database, Implemented at a Battery Cell Plant in the USA.