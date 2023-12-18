- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
(Korea Exploring promising companies)[Melaka] Motion “Effective character promotion with the industry’s first character-specific profile page creation solution”
Innovative AI motion drawing technology, collaborations to enhance user experience… Competitions for creative content creation, steps toward the global market
Graphytoon, an innovative video editing and presentation creation platform, has been garnering a lot of attention lately. The solution utilizes Lottie-based animated characters to help users create animated content in an intuitive and creative way.
Graphytoon has introduced AI motion drawing technology which significantly improves the efficiency and creativity of content creation. The technology is the first solution of its kind in both the Korean and overseas markets, and allows users to created custom animations based on hand-drawn drawings.
In 2023, Graphytoon collaborated with various companies and researchers such as the Kyowon Group, Seoul National University, and Kyungpook National University to conduct UI/UX tests. This greatly improved the user experience, which contributed to making Graphytoon more efficient and accessible.
To engage and promote users, Graphytoon held a content creation contest for elementary to high school students at the 2023 Media New Tech Daejeon exhibition. This was an opportunity to stimulate the creativity of the younger generation and explore the possibilities of creating new content by gathering various ideas.
“We have established a development and marketing company in Hanoi with the goal of entering the global market,” said CEO Taehyun Kim. “We are also actively collaborating with designers from Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Europe, and other countries to provide a wide variety of templates for global users.”
- [DKMediInfo] Global version release for SMARTNURSE ENR electronic nursing record simulation system
- [Pie healthcare] Now, relieve your pain at home with miraculous near-infrared treatments 20 minutes a day!
- [FutureMain] FutureMain introduces its predictive maintenance solution ExRBM at a battery cell plant in the US
- [HanaLoop] HanaLoop launches comprehensive climate regulation response solution for businesses adapting to EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)
- [Goovworks] Goovworks launches Avatalk, a new SaaS service for character creators “The very first solution in the industry to better promote characters by creating a character-specific profile page”
- [Mycroft] Silicon Valley’s No. 1 rule has it all wrong. Compound startups can be an effective alternative to individual point solutions.
- littlesong music operates POUND, a solution monetizing music IP for content creators