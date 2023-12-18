(Korea Exploring promising companies)[Melaka] Motion “Effective character promotion with the industry’s first character-specific profile page creation solution”

Innovative AI motion drawing technology, collaborations to enhance user experience… Competitions for creative content creation, steps toward the global market

Graphytoon, an innovative video editing and presentation creation platform, has been garnering a lot of attention lately. The solution utilizes Lottie-based animated characters to help users create animated content in an intuitive and creative way.

Graphytoon has introduced AI motion drawing technology which significantly improves the efficiency and creativity of content creation. The technology is the first solution of its kind in both the Korean and overseas markets, and allows users to created custom animations based on hand-drawn drawings.

In 2023, Graphytoon collaborated with various companies and researchers such as the Kyowon Group, Seoul National University, and Kyungpook National University to conduct UI/UX tests. This greatly improved the user experience, which contributed to making Graphytoon more efficient and accessible.

To engage and promote users, Graphytoon held a content creation contest for elementary to high school students at the 2023 Media New Tech Daejeon exhibition. This was an opportunity to stimulate the creativity of the younger generation and explore the possibilities of creating new content by gathering various ideas.

“We have established a development and marketing company in Hanoi with the goal of entering the global market,” said CEO Taehyun Kim. “We are also actively collaborating with designers from Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Europe, and other countries to provide a wide variety of templates for global users.”