(Korea Exploring promising companies)[Pie healthcare] Now, relieve your pain at home with miraculous near-infrared treatments 20 minutes a day!

▶ Now, relieve your pain at home with miraculous near-infrared treatments 20 minutes a day!

Pie healthcare has developed a wide variety of products and services to help people integrate health care into their everyday lives. One of its flagship brands, Cirius, uses near-infrared rays to improve blood circulation and relieve stiff joints.

Near-infrared light permeates tissue extremely well and can penetrate deep into painful areas. Thus, near-infrared (NIR) light therapy is effective in alleviating pain such as joint and muscle pain, neuralgia, and arthritis by projecting the light into inner tissues to stimulate blood flow and activate the metabolism.

Studies conducted over more than 40 years have shown that red and near-infrared light provide many health benefits, including relieving pain and inflammation, facilitating healing, and preventing tissue damage.

Cirius, Korea’s no.1 near-infrared light healthcare brand, capitalizes on its exclusive technology to support effective health management with the use of both near-infrared rays that are good for muscle management and red light that activates cell regeneration.

NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States, discovered the benefits of NIR and has been using it for healthcare for decades. In fact, many research findings suggest that the light is beneficial for our bodies, from recovering physical functions to strengthening metabolism.

The sports industry takes advantage of near-infrared light for its potential benefits in boosting muscle recovery and reducing muscle pain. NIR therapy uses light in the range of 700 to 1400 nanometers to penetrate deep into the skin and stimulate the mitochondria of cells, facilitating cellular energy production and reducing inflammation.

A market research report from Transparency Market Research shows that the size of the global NIR therapy market was about 475 million dollars in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7% from 2021 to 2031. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and higher demand for non-invasive treatment are contributing to the growth of the market.

Pie healthcare rolled out Cirius in late 2018 with the aim of allowing everybody in Korea to easily enjoy a healthy lifestyle using NIR. There was a lot of pressure due to entering uncharted territory and many expressed concerns over our service.

Nonetheless, five years after its establishment, the company has inarguably become the No. 1 NIR healthcare brand in Korea, directly managing the entire process from planning to development to production.

Experience everyday healthcare with Cirius’s near-infrared light. It is thin, lightweight, and easy to use, making it easy to manage in your daily routine, and get relief from your musculoskeletal discomforts.

[Summary]

NIR healthcare brand Cirius allows users to take care of their health effectively with its unique technology using near-infrared light for muscle management and red light for active cell regeneration. Near-infrared light therapy is effective in easing pain such as joint and muscle pain, neuralgia, and arthritis by projecting the rays deep into tissues to stimulate blood circulation and activate the metabolism. NASA discovered the advantages of NIR and has been using it for healthcare for decades. Research has proven that near-infrared light brings benefits to the body that range from restoring physical functions to stimulating an active metabolism. Try Cirius’s NIR and integrate healthcare into your daily life. It is thin, lightweight, easy to use and manage in your everyday routine, and effective in relieving musculoskeletal discomfort.

Person in Charge: Park Seunghwan

PIC Contact no: 010-4655-2603