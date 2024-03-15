Special Ways to Enjoy Korea !

Thinking about traveling Korea?

We invite you to fantastic package tours where you can experience BTS filming locations as well as representative tourist attractions in Gangwon-do and Busan.

( Link : https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/booking/NXVADMU/prod/XELIVBXU )

Ready for an adventure incomparable to any other trip? Dive into the world of BTS and the beauty of Korea with the "In the soop BTS ver. “Pyeongchang” filming location tour”, offered exclusively by HanaTourITC. This is the only official travel package related to BTS, offering the opportunity to explore the shooting locations of BTS’s beloved series “In the Soop.”

( Link : https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/booking/NXVADMU/prod/XELIVBXU )

*A new experience unfolds:

HanaTourITC has prepared new travel packages to offer new adventures starting this spring. To soothe the disappointment of the day tour’s short trip thanks to your support, we have prepared a variety of packages, including a two-day tour of beautiful scenery in Gangwon Province, as well as a three-day tour of famous tourist attractions in Gangwon Province and Busan.

( Link : https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/booking/NXVADMU/prod/XELIVBXU )

*Miracle-filled packages:

On the course, you can visit Samyang Roudhill, a fantastic attraction in Gangwon Province. There, you can appreciate the greener scenery and grazing sheep. Then, if you take the Balwangsan Cable Car, you can see the surrounding scenery and the east coast of Korea. And you will have a chance to get a picture of your life as you will visit the Hyangho Beach bus stop, which is famous for its BTS album cover.

( Link : https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/booking/NXVADMU/prod/XELIVBXU )

( Link : https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/booking/NXVADMU/prod/XELIVBXU )

( Link : https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/booking/NXVADMU/prod/XELIVBXU )

( Link : https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/booking/NXVADMU/prod/XELIVBXU )

However, this fantastic adventure does not end here for the two-night, three-day course. Go south and you can see the magnificent Gwangan Bridge in Busan lighting up the night sky. Step on the Oryukdo skywalk and walk on the whirlwind of water below. And dip into the colorful Gamcheon Culture Village. Here, art and tradition meet to create a maze of colorful alleyways.

( Link : https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/booking/NXVADMU/prod/XELIVBXU )

*Dream Journey:

Just by looking at the itinerary, you can check out the package configurations you canexpect to travel with. Each destination will come with a harmonious blend of naturalbeauty, cultural sensibility, and BTS magic, promising fans as well as all travelers an unforgettable experience. Then how about it? Gather your ARMY members to join “In the soop BTS ver. tour” packages and book your trip today.Adventure awaits you!

For more information :

( KTMG & HanaTourITC Website : https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/booking/NXVADMU )

———————————————————————————————–

관광지 명 참조)

Samyang Roudhill

Balwangsan Cable Car

In Ths Soop “Pyeongchang” Filming Location Tour

Hyangho Beach

Oryukdo Island &

Oryukdo Island Sky Walk

Gamcheon Culcure Village

Cafe Magnate

Gwangan Bridge

Related Articles