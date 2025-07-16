- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
1 person presumed dead after retaining wall collapse traps vehicle
One driver was presumed to have died Wednesday after their car was trapped when a retaining wall alongside a road in the city of Osan collapsed amid heavy rain, authorities said.
The 10-meter-high retaining wall of the overpass at Gajang intersection in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, 52 kilometers south of Seoul, collapsed onto the road at around 7:04 p.m., burying one vehicle under the debris, according to the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters.
“The vehicle remains buried under the debris, so we are not yet able to confirm the full extent of the damage. One person is presumed to have died,” an official said.
Rescue operations are under way, but the work is expected to take considerable time, he added.
Authorities initially reported that two vehicles were buried, but dashcam footage from a vehicle that stopped just before the accident site showed that only one vehicle appeared to be buried under the collapsed wall.
Shortly after the collapse, all traffic at the intersection was completely restricted.