BoA cancels anniversary concerts due to health reasons

South Korean pop star BoA has canceled two solo concerts scheduled for next month due to health issues, her agency said Tuesday.

The singer was set to perform in Seoul on Aug. 30 and 31 to mark the 25th anniversary of her debut.

“BoA was recently diagnosed with acute osteonecrosis following severe knee pain and decided to undergo surgery based on medical advice,” SM Entertainment said in a statement. “As a result, we have no choice but to cancel the concerts.”

The company said it will consider rescheduling the shows depending on her recovery progress following the procedure.

BoA’s upcoming album, however, will be released in the third quarter as originally planned, the agency added.