IN THE SOOP BTS ver. ‘PYEONGCHANG’ filming location tour and more

“Dive into the heart of Hallyu! Explore Korea, where K-pop dreams come to life and the magic of Korean dramas unfolds.”

Dear Kculture lovers,

Introducing Proudly: the Korea Times Media Group, Radio Seoul & HankookTV, and Hanatour ITC, Korea’s Number One Travel Agency, are teaming up to showcase Korea travel packages. Through this collaboration site opening with Hanatour ITC, we would like to introduce you to more diverse travel products.

(Hanatour ITC https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/)

We will provide you with a wide range of choices in your visit to Korea, from tickets totourist attractions or theme parks that you can enjoy for a while even during free travel, to products for more than a week that can be luxuryfully entrusted with your entire trip to Korea. Our goal is to make your trip to Korea more colorful, comfortable, and easy.

1. Korea Healing Journey: Experience the beautiful natural landscapes and traditional culture of Korea on this healing journey.Includes authentic Korean cuisine experiences, traditional teaculture experiences, an hanok (traditional Korean house) accommodations, providing both urban relaxation and natural healing.

2. Hallyu Star Tour: Visit famous drama and movie filming locations in Korea, and explorepopular restaurants and shopping spots frequented by Hallyu stars. This tour promises a special experience for fans.

3. Korean Culture Experience Tour: Immerse yourself in Korea’s traditional culture throughtemple stays, traditional arts performances, and hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) experiences.

4. Korean Cuisine Journey: Taste a variety of regional Korean dishes and try your hand at making traditional Korean cuisine on this special culinary journey. Cooking classes with professional chefs allow you to experience the diverse flavors of Korea.

Additionally, we offer various day tour packages such as IN THE SOOP BTS ver. ‘PYEONGCHANG’ filming location tour, exclusively available through Hanatour ITC, and DMZ tour. These day tours, along with many others, will add diversity and excitement to your Korea trip. Experience premium services provided by Korea’s number one travel agency, Hanatour ITC, in collaboration with Korea Times USA, all at reasonable prices. Make an unforgettable choic and elevate your Korean travel experience with us.

Through these diverse Korea travel packages, Korea Times Media Group and Hanatour ITC aim to introduce the beauty and rich appeal of Korea to Hallyu fans in the United States. Now on a limited-time discount.

Please check our website for more information. https://koreatimesusa.mice.link/