Award-winning ‘S Line’ explores world of visible relationships

The upcoming fantasy thriller “S Line” departs from its source webtoon by limiting who can see the story’s mysterious red lines, director-writer Ahn Joo-young said Monday.

Based on the popular webtoon by Kkomabi, known for Netflix’s Korean original series “A Killer Paradox,” the series depicts a world where a visible red line — the “S Line” — appears above people’s heads, connecting them to those they have had physical relationships with.

The story centers on Hyun-heup, played by Arin of girl group Oh My Girl, who was born with the innate ability to see the lines. She is joined by her high school friend, Sun-ah (Lee Eun-saem) whose world is turned upside down after acquiring mysterious glasses that enable her to see the lines.

The ensemble also includes Lee Soo-hyun as Ji-wook, a determined detective investigating a murder, and Lee Da-hee as Gyu-jin, a teacher whose friendly demeanor hides a piercing gaze.

While a big fan of the original, Ahn said changes were necessary to adapt the concept for a drama series.

“In the original, the red lines appear on the head of everyone, but in the drama, only a few people can see them and often with the help of special glasses,” she said during a press conference in Seoul.

Describing the series as being “fundamentally about people and their desire,” Ahn said the main theme explores how people would change if they could suddenly see those lines.

The series has already generated a lot of buzz ahead of its local release after winning Best Music at this year’s Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries) in April, where it held its world premiere. The award marked the second time a Korean series has won at Canneseries, following “Bargain,” which won Best Screenplay in 2023.

“I was incredibly honored,” the director said, who made her drama director debut with “S Line.”

“At the premiere, the audience filled the auditorium, and they applauded when it was finished. I was so moved by the response,” she recalled.

The six-episode series, “S Line,” will premiere this Friday on the Korean streaming platform Wavve.