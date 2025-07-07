BTS ranks 34th on Apple Music’s most-streamed songs of past decade

Four Korean songs, including hits by BTS and BLACKPINK’s Rose, have been included in Apple Music’s list of the 500 most-streamed tracks of the past decade.

According to the “10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs” playlist, released by the streaming service on Sunday (U.S. time) to mark its 10th anniversary, BTS’ 2020 global hit single “Dynamite” ranked 34th — the highest among K-pop tracks.

“Dynamite” was also the only K-pop song to appear in the top 100. The next highest-ranked K-pop entry was BTS’ 2021 single “Butter,” which placed 252nd.

K-pop boy group BTS is seen in this image provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Both tracks enjoyed worldwide success, reaching the top five of Apple Music’s “Today’s Top 100: Global” chart upon their release.

Also on the list was “Baby Shark,” which ranked 351st. The viral children’s song by Pinkfong gained international recognition with its repetitive lyric, “Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo.”

BLACKPINK’s Rose and pop star Bruno Mars placed 459th with their collaboration single “APT.,” which held the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s “Today’s Top 100: Global” chart for more than 60 consecutive days.

The overall top spot went to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” followed by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at No. 2 and Drake’s “God’s Plan” at No. 3.

Drake had the most entries on the list with 27 songs, followed by Taylor Swift with 14 and Ed Sheeran with 11.