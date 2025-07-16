Court hearing on legality of ex-President Yoon’s arrest to be held Friday

A hearing on the legality of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest will be held later this week, a court said Wednesday, as Yoon fights to regain his freedom a week after being placed in custody over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

The hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Friday, the Seoul Central District Court said, shortly after Yoon’s lawyers said he had filed for a review of the legality of his arrest.

The petition was filed to point out the arrest was “illegal” and “unjust,” both substantively and procedurally, the lawyers said in a statement to the press.

By law, the court is required to question the defendant and study evidence within 48 hours after the request is filed before deciding on whether the arrest was legal and should remain in place.

Depending on the outcome, Yoon could be released from the Seoul Detention Center, where he has been held since last Thursday after a court issued a warrant for his arrest over five key charges related to his martial law bid.

Yoon is reviewing whether to attend the upcoming hearing in person to argue against his detention, sources said, as he is expected to assert that there is neither a risk of evidence destruction nor flight.

Yoon took similar steps in January after his first arrest.

At the time, his detention was deemed legal, but a later request to cancel his arrest was accepted by the court, granting his release in March.