Onew returns with 2nd studio album ‘Percent,’ readies for world tour

After his departure from SM Entertainment last year and subsequent focus on solo endeavors, singer Onew has been relentlessly active, with a primary goal: performing.

“I was with SM, and now I’m doing solo activities with a new company. My biggest goal was ‘I want to perform now.’ Due to various circumstances, I thought I needed to create my songs quickly if I wanted to release them,” the SHINee leader said during a media showcase for his second full-length solo album, “Percent,” on Tuesday.

The album marks his first solo release in just five months after his fourth EP “Connection” in January and follows domestic concerts as SHINee in May.

“There’s a slight uneasiness even when I’m happy, and there’s hope even when I’m anxious,” he said, introducing the LP during the showcase held in Seoul a few hours before album’s release. “I tried to quantify and express various emotions encountered in life using percentages.”

The 35-year-old artist has released multiple studio albums as SHINee but just one as a solo artist.

“For someone who’s been active for 18 years, it is late to be releasing a second studio album. So I thought, ‘Now’s the time’,” he said, asked why he chose to return with a full-length album.

The 11-track album is led by “Animals,” a song that channels the raw essence of liberated instinct. Anchored by a crisp bassline and acoustic guitar, the track is designed to strike an emotional chord.

“These days, we often feel like we’re wearing a mask when we go somewhere,” said Onew, who is credited as a co-lyricist of the song. “I made this song hoping people would awaken their own instincts and enjoy it together when they listen to it.”

As with his previous solo albums, Onew contributed to most of the tracks, including the lead single, as both a lyricist and producer.

“Going through the entire songwriting process, I deeply felt that I’m not doing this alone; many people around me are helping,” he said. “I thought I had spoken too easily when I said I’m doing well and will do well in the future.”

At the core of Onew’s identity as a soloist is what he calls “Onew-ness” — a distinctive vocal tone that once left him feeling insecure but has since become his defining strength.

“People tell me I have a voice unlike any other,” he said. “When I was younger, I disliked that. But now, I think since I have something unique, I can use it as a new weapon. It also gave me confidence. My greatest strength seems to be that whatever new challenge I take on, people think, ‘that’s Onew-like.’”

That “Onew-ness” will soon take center stage globally, as the singer is set to launch his new world tour in Seoul on Aug. 2, followed by an ambitious 16-city run that includes stops in Europe and South America.

Recalling how he gradually gained confidence while actively engaging with fans during the previous U.S. tour—despite initially feeling nervous and worried, he said, “This is my first solo tour in Europe and South America, so it may be a big challenge for me, but I believe I’ll come back with much more confidence.”

Despite a demanding schedule, Onew remains committed to being a positive influence.

“Though I’m constantly active, I will try my best to be a good influence,” he said. “I hope everyone who knows me is happy and healthy. I hope they don’t lose confidence in any situation.”