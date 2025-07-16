Former ADOR chief Min Hee-jin cleared of breach of trust charges

Police cleared Min Hee-jin, the former chief executive of girl group NewJeans’ agency ADOR, of breach of trust charges Tuesday in a high-profile dispute with parent company Hybe, her lawyers said.

“After more than a year of investigation, the police decided today not to forward either of Hybe’s complaints to prosecutors, having found no evidence of wrongdoing,” Min’s legal team said in a statement.

Hybe said it will promptly file an objection to the decision with the prosecution.

“Following the police investigation, new developments have occurred, including the NewJeans members’ declaration of contract termination, and numerous new pieces of evidence have been submitted in related court proceedings,” it said.

Hybe, a leading K-pop entertainment company, filed a complaint in April last year accusing Min of attempting to seize control of ADOR in violation of her duties.

This undated file photo shows Min Hee-jin, former CEO of ADOR. (Yonhap)

Min has denied the allegations, saying that a change in management control was impossible under the agency’s current shareholder structure.

In response, she has filed a countercomplaint, accusing five Hybe executives of obstruction of business, defamation and other charges.

According to Hybe, police also decided not to send these cases to the prosecution, citing a lack of evidence.