- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
[Exploring Korean Culture] (MOMO CAMP) Can Learning About Korea Be Life-Changing? This Culture Camp Founder Thinks So
“If you’re not Chinese or Japanese, then what are you?”
The question is likely a familiar one to children of Korean heritage who grew up outside Korea. It certainly was to Sam Paik, who first arrived in the US from Korea at just nine years old. He came of age before the hallyu wave brought pop culture phenomena like BTS, Parasite, and Squid Game to the world.
As the only Asian kid in his class throughout elementary and middle school, Paik’s first opportunity to learn about his homeland at school was a single paragraph in a 10th-grade world history textbook. And at home, culture was passed down piecemeal, from stories shared by parents and other relatives. With huge parts of his identity left vague and undefined, he struggled to answer even to himself “Who am I?”
Even though Korea is now in the global spotlight — and is no longer overshadowed culturally by China and Japan — this alienating sense of “otherness” remains common among children of Korean heritage, who don’t have many options for learning about Korea in a fulsome, systematic way from the perspective of a person living outside of Korea.
And it’s what inspired Paik to create Momo Camp, a first-of-its-kind summer camp in Korea. Momo Camp offers children of Korean heritage a place to experience Korea firsthand through fun, culturally immersive activities that fill in the learning gaps left by school, home, and pop culture. Campers from all over the world will gather for a month of exploration in and around Seoul, developing a framework for understanding the massive achievement and impact of Korea’s cultural titans, from King Sejong, a national hero akin to the US’s Abraham Lincoln, to the Scorsese-like figure of Bong Joon-ho.
Momo Camp’s mission is rooted in learning, Paik notes, not in drawing lines of division or asking campers to cast loyalty to Korea over the country they grew up — something Paik was repeatedly asked to do as a third-culture kid. Rather, the camp offers an encouraging and supportive space for youth to explore these issues of identity and belonging.
Because learning about one’s roots can be life-changing. For Paik, it inspired him to major in East Asian history at college, a decision that ended up shaping his entire career path. He hopes that Momo Camp will do the same for its campers, offering them a transformative experience of Korea that has the potential to positively impact the rest of their lives.
For more information on Momo Camp and to apply for the summer 2024 session, visit www.momocamp.org.
Brochure Link:
https://simplebooklet.com/2024momocampbrochure
Website Link:
http://momocamp.org
Email:
campinfo@momocamp.org
Exploring Korean Culture – MOMO CAMP
- 1. US-Style Summer Camp In Korea Offers Fun, Friendship, and Growth for Third-Culture Kids
- 2. Can Learning About Korea Be Life-Changing? This Culture Camp Founder Thinks So
- [Exploring Korean Culture] (MOMO CAMP) US-Style Summer Camp In Korea Offers Fun, Friendship, and Growth for Third-Culture Kids
- [고국 문화 체험 기획](모모캠프) 한국계 아이들 모두 모여라, 모모캠프
- [Exploring Korean Culture] (MOMO CAMP) Can Learning About Korea Be Life-Changing? This Culture Camp Founder Thinks So
- [고국 문화 체험 기획](모모캠프) 청소년기의 정체성 확립이 미래를 바꾼다
- [DKMediInfo] Global version release for SMARTNURSE ENR electronic nursing record simulation system
- (Korea Exploring promising companies)[Melaka] Effective character promotion with the industry’s first character-specific motion
- [Pie healthcare] Now, relieve your pain at home with miraculous near-infrared treatments 20 minutes a day!
- [Paprika Data Lab Inc] Next-generation form builder SaaS “Walla” officially goes global
- [Goovworks] Goovworks launches Avatalk, a new SaaS service for character creators “The very first solution in the industry to better promote characters by creating a character-specific profile page”
- [Mycroft] Silicon Valley’s No. 1 rule has it all wrong. Compound startups can be an effective alternative to individual point solutions.
- [HanaLoop] HanaLoop launches comprehensive climate regulation response solution for businesses adapting to EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) “Providing tailored carbon management solutions, including support for the first report submission due in January of the coming year”
- [littlesong music] littlesong music operates POUND, a solution monetizing music IP for content creators
- (Korea Exploring promising companies) [FutureMain] Predictive Maintenance Solution, Powered by a 37-Year Accumulated Database, Implemented at a Battery Cell Plant in the USA.