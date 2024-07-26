2 YouTubers in ‘mukbang’ star blackmail case arrested

A local court on Friday issued arrest warrants for two YouTubers accused of blackmailing and extorting “mukbang” YouTube star Tzuyang.

The Suwon District Court issued the warrants after questioning Lee Jun-hee and Jeon Kuk-jin, known by their YouTube channel names, Gujeyeok and Jujakgambeolsa, respectively, on charges of blackmail, threats and extortion against Tzuyang.

The court cited the gravity of their charges, as well as concerns over secondary victimization of the YouTube star.

The two men are accused of taking 55 million won (US$39,700) from Tzuyang, whose real name is Park Jung-won, in February on the condition that they don’t disclose her past involving her former boyfriend.

The case was brought to public attention when YouTube channel Hoverlab revealed earlier this month that Park had been blackmailed with threats by the two to make public her past of working at a bar.

Tzuyang, who has more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube, later explained that she had been forced to work there due to continued assault and threats from her former boyfriend.

The prosecution launched an investigation into the case following a complaint filed against three YouTubers, and sought arrest warrants for two of them Tuesday. Tzuyang also filed a complaint against those who made such threats.

On his way to the court from a prosecutors’ office, Lee said he would be questioned in a sincere manner.