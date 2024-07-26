ILLIT’s ‘Magnetic,’ Spotify’s most-streamed K-pop song abroad in H1

Rookie girl group ILLIT’s debut single “Magnetic” secured the highest overseas streams among K-pop songs on Spotify in the first half of this year, the global streaming giant said Thursday.

A solo piece, “FRI(END)S” by boy group BTS’ V, came in second on the K-pop global impact list announced by Spotify.

The list ranks tracks streamed the most outside South Korea in the first half among K-pop songs released from January to June.

K-pop girl group ILLIT is seen in this file photo taken on July 21, 2024. (Yonhap)

Girl group Le Sserafim’s “Smart” and “Easy” ranked third and fourth, respectively, followed by another girl group Babymonster’s “Sheesh” in fifth place.

BTS was the team with the largest number of songs on the list with six solo singles. Among them, Jungkook’s “Never Let Go” ranked ninth, J-Hope’s “Neuron” at No. 11 and RM’s “Come Back to Me” at No. 19.

In addition, Le Sserafim had three songs on the list, while Babymonster and three other girl groups aespa, (G)I-dle and TWICE, each had two tracks.