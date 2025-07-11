G-Dragon cancels Thai concert over fan safety concerns amid extreme heat

K-pop star G-Dragon has canceled an upcoming concert in Thailand, citing concerns over fan safety due to extreme heat, his agency said Friday.

The concert was scheduled to be held Aug. 2 at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok as part of his “Ubermensch” world tour.

Galaxy Corporation, the artist’s agency, said the cancellation was made after assessing the risks associated with holding an outdoor concert in scorching weather conditions, which have led to a surge in heat-related illnesses in the region.

“The health and safety of fans was the top priority in making the decision,” the agency said in a statement.

No refunds are required since tickets for the Bangkok show had not yet gone on sale.

The agency added it plans to reschedule the concert as early as possible, taking into account weather conditions and fan safety.