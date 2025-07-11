Don't Miss
Lee Young-ae returns to KBS after 26 yrs with new series ‘Lucky Day’
July 11, 2025
Actress Lee Young-ae is set to star in a KBS drama series, tentatively titled “Lucky Day,” the network said Friday.
It marks Lee’s first collaboration with the network in 26 years, following her previous work on the 1999 series “Invitation.”
The upcoming series revolves around a bag filled with narcotics. Lee stars as Eun-su, a housewife desperate for money, while Kim Young-kwang plays Lee-kyung, the art teacher of Eun-su’s daughter. Park Yong-woo takes the role of ace detective Tae-gu.
The series is helmed by director Song Hyun-wook, known for hit shows like tvN’s “Another Miss Oh” (2016) and JTBC’s “The Beauty Inside” (2018). Jeon Young-shin, the celebrated writer behind “Cheese in the Trap,” penned the script.