TWICE releases 4th LP to celebrate 10th anniversary

K-pop girl group TWICE released its fourth full-length album, “This is For,” on Friday, the group’s agency said.

TWICE, which debuted in October 2015 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, aimed to share its joy with fans and showcase the group’s musical growth over the past decade through the album, JYP Entertainment said.

The album consists of 14 tracks, including the title track of the same name, along with “Four,” “Options,” “Mars” and “Right Hand Girl.”

“This album was created to express our heartfelt gratitude to the public both in Korea and around the world for their love and support over the past 10 years, and especially to ONCE, who have always stood by TWICE and shared our journey,” the group said in a statement released by the agency, using the name of its global fan base.

“We wanted to make music that would be remembered as a meaningful tribute to our 10th anniversary.”

As for the new songs, the group said, “While maintaining TWICE’s unique color, we made changes to the unit (sub-group) song combinations and concept photo shoots to incorporate fresh and unique charms.”

Reflecting on its 10th debut anniversary, TWICE again expressed gratitude to its fans and vowed to work harder.

“Our group has this nickname, ‘Sowai-seu’ (Cow-TWICE) because we work as hard as cows,” the team said. “The members have great affection for the team, and thanks to the consistent love from our fans, we’ve been able to continue our activities. ‘ONCE’ is our biggest driving force,” it added.

TWICE will kick off its new world tour, titled “This is For,” at Inspire Arena in Incheon on July 19-20. On Aug. 2 (U.S. time), the group will headline “Lollapalooza Chicago,” the major U.S. music festival set to open in Chicago on July 31.