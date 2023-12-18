- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
[Exploring Korean Culture] US-Style Summer Camp In Korea Offers Fun, Friendship, and Growth for Third-Culture Kids
As families gather this holiday season, one topic likely to get passed around the table along with the galbi and japchae is what to do with the kids this summer?
For Korean-American parents, there’s a new option that they’ve maybe dreamed about but never had access to: MoMo Camp, a US-style summer camp in Korea.
The month-long boarding camp offers a blend of traditional camp activities and immersive cultural experiences unique to Korea. And for pre-adolescent children of Korean heritage who live around the world, it offers something much rarer — a sense of identity and belonging.
That goal of providing a place for third-culture kids to learn about themselves and their Korean roots among a community of their peers is reflected right in the name. The “momo” in MoMo Camp is short for modu moida (모두 모이다), or “everyone gathers.”
Fun is also a top priority. Camp founder Sam Paik says campers can expect to enjoy a range of exciting and character-building activities that define any great camp. Over four weeks, campers will explore new hobbies and passions, make friends from around the world, and build confidence and independence for the next stage of their lives by tackling challenges in a supportive environment. Paik knows firsthand the importance of these experiences for personal growth, having run Camp Hokukea, a successful cultural exchange program in Honolulu, Hawaii, for five years.
For more information on Momo Camp and to apply for the summer 2024 session, visit www.momocamp.org.
Brochure Link:
https://simplebooklet.com/2024momocampbrochure
Website Link:
http://momocamp.org
Email:
campinfo@momocamp.org
- [Exploring Korean Culture] US-Style Summer Camp In Korea Offers Fun, Friendship, and Growth for Third-Culture Kids
- [고국 문화 체험 기획](썸머캠프 인 코리아) 한국계 아이들 모두 모여라, 모모캠프
- [DKMediInfo] Global version release for SMARTNURSE ENR electronic nursing record simulation system
[Pie healthcare] Now, relieve your pain at home with miraculous near-infrared treatments 20 minutes a day!
- [FutureMain] FutureMain introduces its predictive maintenance solution ExRBM at a battery cell plant in the US
- [Paprika Data Lab Inc] Next-generation form builder SaaS “Walla” officially goes global
- [Goovworks] Goovworks launches Avatalk, a new SaaS service for character creators “The very first solution in the industry to better promote characters by creating a character-specific profile page”
- [Mycroft] Silicon Valley’s No. 1 rule has it all wrong. Compound startups can be an effective alternative to individual point solutions.
- [HanaLoop] HanaLoop launches comprehensive climate regulation response solution for businesses adapting to EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) “Providing tailored carbon management solutions, including support for the first report submission due in January of the coming year”
- littlesong music operates POUND, a solution monetizing music IP for content creators