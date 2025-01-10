J-Hope’s first world tour to begin in Seoul next month

BTS’ J-Hope is set to embark on his first-ever world tour, starting in Seoul next month, his agency said Friday.

BigHit Music said the artist will kick off the tour, titled “Hope on the Stage,” with a three-day concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from Feb. 28 to March 2.

The concerts will include live performances of tracks from his special album, “Hope on the Street Vol.1,” which was released in March last year. It will mark the first time these songs will be performed onstage.

The tour will cover 15 cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City and Taipei. Additionally, the Seoul concerts will be livestreamed for global fans.

J-Hope was discharged from mandatory military service in October.