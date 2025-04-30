EXO’s Baekhyun to launch 1st solo world tour in June

Baekhyun of K-pop boy group EXO will kick off his first individual world tour in June in South Korea, his agency, INB100, said Wednesday.

The “Reverie” tour will begin with two shows at the KSPO Dome in eastern Seoul on June 7-8, followed by stops in 28 cities across South America, Europe, and Oceania and Asia.

Baekhyun is also set to release his fifth solo EP, “Essence of Reverie,” on June 19.