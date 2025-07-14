NCT Dream to drop studio album with time-travel concept

Nicknamed a “storytelling powerhouse” for its ability to craft cohesive narratives across albums and music videos, K-pop group NCT Dream will release its fifth full-length album Monday, themed around time travel.

Inspired by the hit 1980s Hollywood film series “Back to the Future,” the album follows the boy group’s seven members on a journey through the past, present and future.

The members — described as “curious eccentrics” — travel on hoverboards like in the film in search of “their most shining moments,” according to the group.

K-pop boy group NCT Dream poses for a photo during a press conference for its fifth full-length album, “Go Back to the Future,” at a movie theater in Seoul on July 14, 2025. (Yonhap)

Titled “Go Back to the Future,” the album features nine tracks, including the double lead singles, “BTTF (Back to the Future)” and “Chiller.”

“As a member who believes no one does storytelling quite well like NCT Dream, I thought we’d have so much to say if we used time travel as a theme — especially now that we’re in our 10th year,” team leader Mark said during a press conference for the album.

“We wanted to keep delivering positive messages, healing and dreams, but also show a more mature side of ourselves. If we could capture all that while traveling through the past, present and future, it felt like the perfect concept.”

The event was held a movie theater in Seoul, just a few hours before the album’s release at 6 p.m.

K-pop boy group NCT Dream attends a press conference for its fifth full-length album, “Go Back to the Future,” at a movie theater in Seoul on July 14, 2025. (Yonhap)

“We set 2016 — the year of our debut — as the past, 2025 as the present and the future as a surreal world where our quirky selves, NCT Dream, live,” member Haechan explained, describing album’s fictional universe.

“In the future, people can use supernatural powers, and beings like ‘companion machines’ appear in everyday life,” he added.

“BTTF,” one of the album’s two lead singles, tells the story of the group’s seven members living in the future looking back on the path they’ve taken through time travel.

“The lyrics ‘I am the future’ are repeated like a slogan. It’s a declaration of confidence in our shining future and the message we want to share with our fans right now,” Renjun said.

“Chiller,” another lead track, takes a more playful approach, depicting the members fully enjoying their most radiant moments.

Chenle said “Chiller” stands out for its witty lyrics and playful vibe. “Though we’ve matured, we still have a mischievous side. That’s why this song fits us so well,” he said.

NCT Dream, which marks its ninth debut anniversary next month, expressed a strong commitment to continue performing with the same passion the members had as rookies.

“Even though we’re heading into our ninth year, we want to show the fresh energy of a team that just debuted nine days ago,” Haechan said.

He also hinted at something exciting coming up later this year.

“There might be something really fun at the end of the year,” he said without giving further details. He added the group hopes to make 2025 feel “completely packed” with the upcoming promotional activities for the studio album and tours.