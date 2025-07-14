Special counsel raids land ministry, subcontractors in probe involving ex-first lady

The special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee raided Monday some 10 locations, including the land ministry, as part of its probe into a controversial expressway project suspected of having been rerouted to benefit the Kim family financially.

The special counsel, led by lead prosecutor Min Joong-ki, sent its investigators to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, two subcontractors and other locations to confiscate documents and computer files, officials said.

Allegations have it that the government changed the endpoint of the Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway project to where Kim’s family owns land in Yangpyeong, east of Seoul, as prices of the land would rise if the road is built.

However, those subject to Monday’s raid did not include then Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and Rep. Kim Sun-gyo of the People Power Party, who was the governor of the Yangpyeong county at the time.

Kim Sun-gyo is suspected of making the request to revise the expressway route.

Prosecutors are expected to call in Won and Kim, as well as other ministry officials in connection with the project, for questioning once they examine the evidence obtained from the raid.

The allegations emerged after the authorities decided to consider a review of the route in May 2023, even though the project had already passed a feasibility test in 2021.

The land ministry conducted an internal audit on the project at the request of the National Assembly. It took 18 months for the ministry to deliver its findings, which revealed that some documents detailing the rerouting plans had been deleted before being submitted to parliament.

Won scrapped the project in July 2023, as the scandal broke.

The special counsel said it has summoned five key suspects in the case to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, including the vice chairman of Donghae Engineering & Consultants Co., the lead company in the expressway project.

During a press briefing, assistant special counsel Oh Jung-hee said they planned to analyze the confiscated materials and simultaneously question those involved in the case as soon as possible.