BTS’ agency to unveil new boy group next month

BigHit Music, the agency behind global K-pop acts such as BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), will debut a new boy group next month, the company said Monday.

It marks the agency’s first new boy group in six years following TXT’s debut in 2019.

The upcoming group will consist of five members — Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho. Further details, including the group’s name, will be revealed at a later date.

BigHit introduced the group as a “young creator crew who directly create music, choreography and videos with a completely new and original sensibility.”

“The five members, all teenagers, will demonstrate their creative capabilities in various areas, such as lyrics, composition, performance and videography, based on their own stories,” it said.

Martin and James previously participated in the song production for TXT’s “Deja Vu” and “Miracle,” and ILLIT’s “Magnetic.” James also contributed to the choreography production for TXT’s “Deja Vu,” and ILLIT’s “Magnetic,” “Cherish” and “Tick-Tack.”