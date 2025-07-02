BTS to make full-group comeback next spring

K-pop supergroup BTS will return with a new album featuring all seven members and begin a world tour next spring, the group said Tuesday.

The group made the surprise announcement during a live broadcast on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse.

“From July, we plan to start working together and focus on making music,” leader RM said during the livestream. “Our new group album will be released next spring. It won’t take until July or August.”

It will mark the band’s first full-group album and concert tour in nearly four years since the release of the anthology album “Proof” and the “Yet to Come in Busan” concert in 2022.

During the livestream, RM said the group will go on a world tour starting next spring, adding that they will also work on their album in the United States.

All BTS members have completed their mandatory military service and been discharged from duty as of last month.