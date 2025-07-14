- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ J-Hope electrifies Lollapalooza Berlin
K-pop superstar J-Hope of BTS has ignited the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin, one of the largest music festivals in Europe, drawing fervent cheers from a crowd of 60,000, his agency said Monday.
The performance marked J-Hope’s return to a Lollapalooza stage after three years, following his solo debut at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2022.
Taking the main stage at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sunday (local time), the festival’s final day, J-Hope delivered an energetic 90-minute set.
As the massive audience chanted his name, the Korean rapper emerged on a lift, kicking off the show with “What if…” and “Pandora’s Box.”
J-Hope kept the momentum high, asking the crowd: “Are you ready to go crazy tonight? Then let’s go!”
His setlist comprised 21 songs, including solo tracks, like “on the street” and the new song “Killin’ It Girl,” alongside the BTS group hit “MIC Drop.”
Toward the conclusion of his performance, J-Hope expressed gratitude to his global fanbase. “This year has been a truly meaningful time for me,” he said. “I’m grateful for many things while touring around the world. Thank you for being with me on this unforgettable journey, and I love you.”