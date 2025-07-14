BLACKPINK secures 3rd No. 1 on Spotify global songs chart with ‘Jump’

Girl group BLACKPINK topped Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart with its latest single, “Jump,” becoming the first K-pop act to achieve three No. 1s on the chart, its agency said Monday.

According to YG Entertainment, the track hit No. 1 on Sunday, following previous chart-toppers “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” both released in 2022.

“Jump,” which marks a stylistic shift from the group’s previous sound, features guitar riffs reminiscent of Western films and showcases the quartet’s distinct vocals, the agency said.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK performs during a concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The song garnered more than 13 million streams within two days of its release Friday, gaining traction in key markets including the United States and Britain.

The track also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 60 countries and regions.

BLACKPINK kicked off the North American leg of its “Deadline” world tour with two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend, drawing a combined crowd of 100,000, YG said.

During Sunday’s concert, global pop star Bruno Mars made a surprise appearance to perform “APT.,” his collaborative single with BLACKPINK member Rose.