FM Cho asks Rubio to conduct tariff talks with ‘sufficient time’ in view of election in S. Korea

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul called for the United States to carry out bilateral talks over tariffs and other issues “with sufficient time” in consideration of the June 3 presidential election in South Korea during a call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

Cho made the remarks as Seoul has been striving to secure exemptions from the Trump administration’s “reciprocal” and sectoral tariffs, with a view to reaching a “July package” agreement over trade, and economic and industrial cooperation before July 8, when President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends.

“Minister Cho called for further strengthening the alliance based on a strong combined defense posture against North Korea, and for closely cooperating to explore a win-win solution from recent tariff consultations between the trade authorities of South Korea and the U.S.,” the ministry said in a press release.

This file photo, provided by Seoul’s foreign ministry, shows South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) holding talks on the margins of an international security conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 15, 2025. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Cho asked Rubio to play a role in ensuring that during the trade talks, South Korea’s status as the U.S.’ ally, and a country with a free trade agreement with the U.S., will be sufficiently taken into account.

“Secretary Rubio said he would actively cooperate,” the ministry said.

The minister expressed his gratitude for the U.S. having demonstrated unwavering support for South Korea during a period of political transition. He also asked for Rubio’s particular attention to help ensure that a phone call between a new South Korean president and Trump can take place immediately after the presidential poll in Korea.

Rubio reiterated that the U.S., including Trump, values the South Korea-U.S. alliance and will reinforce it, the ministry said.

The secretary also called for active cooperation to further develop the bilateral alliance, which he said has been strengthened under three pillars — a mutual defense treaty; the allies’ robust defense capabilities, including extended deterrence; and the economic and technology partnership.