Tablo, RM reunite for new collaborative project

Tablo, leader of South Korean hip-hop group Epik High, and BTS’ RM will release their first collaborative single in three years next month, Tablo’s agency Ours Co. said Friday.

Tablo also announced the upcoming release of the track, titled “Stop the Rain,” on his social media accounts, along with a teaser video featuring both artists’ voices.

According to the agency, “Stop the Rain” is a song the two worked on two years ago. It combines Tablo’s distinctive lyrical style with RM’s deep and charismatic voice.

The collaboration marks their first project together since “All Day,” a track on RM’s 2022 solo album “Indigo.”