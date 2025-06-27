- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK releases teaser of upcoming world tour with all four members
Girl group BLACKPINK has released a teaser offering fans a glimpse of their upcoming world tour, in which all four members will be back together.
YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, released a teaser video Thursday for the upcoming “Deadline” tour on its official social media accounts.
The video opens with member Rose making a call in a vast desert landscape. Her bandmates Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo appear one by one, joining her on a road trip. The clip evokes a trailer for a Western film as the K-pop quartet races down an open highway.
“The trailer was filmed on location near Lancaster, California, and at Hollywood studios, in collaboration with internationally renowned directors,” YG Entertainment said in a press release.
The “Deadline” tour will kick off July 5–6 at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul. The tour is scheduled to visit 16 cities around the world.
During the Goyang concerts, BLACKPINK is set to premiere its first new release in two years and eight months.