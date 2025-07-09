Actress Lee Si-young pregnant with 2nd child via frozen embryo from ex-husband

“Sweet Home” star Lee Si-young revealed Tuesday she is pregnant with her second child through an IVF transfer using a fertilized embryo created with her ex-husband prior to their divorce.

In an Instagram post, she shared the decision to proceed with the pregnancy was hers alone and that her ex-husband had opposed it.

The actress said she and her then husband had undergone IVF to have a second child, but began divorce proceedings before the embryo was transferred.

As the embryo’s five-year storage limit neared, she faced the difficult choice of whether to discard it while also finalizing her divorce, according to the post.

“I made the decision myself to have it transferred,” she said, adding “My ex-husband did not agree with the decision, but I will bear the full weight of responsibility for the choice I have made.”

She married her former husband in 2017 and gave birth to their son the following year. The couple finalized their divorce in March of this year.

“I am deeply grateful for this new life and I’ve never been more peaceful or happy than I am right now,” she wrote.