All 3 ‘Squid Game’ seasons sweep top 3 spots on Netflix global charts
The entire “Squid Game” series has dominated Netflix’s global charts, with all three seasons sweeping the top spots on the weekly non-English series chart, the streaming service said Wednesday.
The third and final season of the Korean original show held its position at No. 1 for a second consecutive week, logging an impressive 46.3 million views during the June 30-July 6 period.
Fueled by the show’s immense popularity, the first season surged to the No. 2 spot with 4.9 million views, up from No. 3 the previous week. The second season followed at No. 3 with 3.8 million views, up from No. 6 a week ago.
For the second week in a row, the viewership for “Squid Game” Season 3 alone outpaced the 30.2 million combined total of all top 10 English-language series.
The top English-language show, “The Waterfront” Season 1, captured 5.6 million views.