J-Hope’s ‘Killin’ It Girl’ debuts at No. 40 on Hot 100

J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS has debuted at No. 40 on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 with his latest single, “Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla).”

According to the chart released Tuesday (U.S. time), the track marked his eighth to enter the Hot 100 — the most among all K-pop soloists.

It also represents the highest-charting solo track of his career, surpassing his previous best of No. 60 with the 2023 single “on the street (with J. Cole).”

With “Killin’ It Girl,” J-Hope has now placed all three of his solo releases this year on the Hot 100. “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” peaked at No. 66, while “Mona Lisa” reached No. 65.

“Killin’ It Girl” was described as a hip-hop song that candidly captures the thrill of falling in love.

Released June 13, the track debuted at No. 30 on the latest British Official Singles Top 100 chart, also the highest position in J-Hope’s solo career.

The song also performed strongly on Billboard’s global charts, debuting at No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. and No. 3 on the Global 200.

Other BTS members were also featured in this week’s global rankings.

Jin ranked No. 34 on the Billboard Global 200 with “Don’t Say You Love Me,” the lead track of his second solo EP.

Jimin came in 87th with “Who,” the lead single of his second solo album, “Muse” (2024), with Jungkook ranking at No. 99 with his 2023 megahit solo single “Seven (feat. Latto).”

On the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., the three songs also placed at 19th, 48th and 57th, respectively.