Special counsel launches probe into ex-first lady’s ‘stewardess’

A special counsel team said Wednesday it has launched an investigation into allegations surrounding a close acquaintance of former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki said the woman, surnamed Kim and known as the former first lady’s “stewardess,” left the country in April and has not returned.

The woman is suspected of having received 18 billion won (US$13 million) in investments from businesses through irregular means.

“We confirmed that she transferred the addresses of her office and family members,” assistant special counsel Moon Hong-ju said during a press briefing. “We plan to take steps, including invalidating her passport.”

Moon elaborated that the team has reason to believe the woman fled overseas and attempted to destroy evidence.

The special counsel team has been tasked with investigating 16 criminal allegations against Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, including her alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme and interference in election nominations.