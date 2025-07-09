7 songs from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ soundtrack storm Billboard Hot 100

Seven songs from the soundtrack for the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” have entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week, buoyed by the global success of the U.S.-produced film centered on Korean pop music.

“Golden” by HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group featured in the movie, soared to No. 23, climbing 58 spots from its debut at No. 81 a week earlier, Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time).

“Your Idol” by rival group Saja Boys jumped 46 places to No. 31 in its second week on the chart.

Other soundtrack entries include HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 42, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 49, HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 55, the duet “Free” by Rumi (HUNTR/X) and Jinwoo (Saja Boys) at No. 58, and “Takedown” by HUNTR/X at No. 64.

The film’s soundtrack also climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, up from No. 8 last week.

“KPop Demon Hunters” follows HUNTR/X as they battle evil spirits to protect the human world. The film has enjoyed international popularity, topping Netflix’s global top 10 movie list for two weeks before slipping to No. 2.

The soundtrack’s success has extended to streaming platforms. “Your Idol” currently ranks No. 1 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs chart in the United States.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, BLACKPINK’s Rose scored two entries: “APT.,” a duet with Bruno Mars, remained at No. 27 in its 37th consecutive week, while “On My Mind,” a new collaboration with American singer-songwriter Alex Warren, debuted at No. 60.

Katseye, a multinational girl group jointly launched by South Korea’s Hybe and U.S. label Geffen Records, placed two songs in the Hot 100 — “Gabriela” at No. 87 and “Gnarly” at No. 96.

The group’s latest EP “Beautiful Chaos,” which includes both tracks, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in its first top 10 appearance.

On the albums chart, “F1: The Album,” the official soundtrack of “F1: The Movie” featuring Rose’s “Messy,” debuted at No. 13. Enhypen’s “Desire: Unleashed” came in at No. 109, and ILLIT’s “bomb” at No. 171.