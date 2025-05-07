Celeb chef Baek Jong-won says will stop TV appearances to focus on franchise biz

Baek Jong-won, a celebrity chef and head of food franchise TheBorn Korea, said Tuesday he will suspend all broadcasting activities to concentrate on his food franchise business amid ongoing controversies over safety regulation violations at his affiliated brands.

Baek issued his third public apology in response to allegations involving his franchises’ noncompliance with food safety regulations, saying he will withdraw from all television programs except for those currently in production.

“From now on, I will dedicate all my passion and energy solely to the growth of TheBorn Korea — not as a TV personality but as an entrepreneur,” Baek said via his YouTube channel.

His franchise brands have come under criticism for misleading consumers regarding the origin of ingredients in products and using inappropriate cooking utensils at local festivals, as well as other violations of food safety regulations.

Baek said his company is thoroughly reviewing the root causes of recent issues to enhance food quality across his franchise brands and to ensure proper use of cooking equipment.

“All of the problems stem from my own shortcomings,” Baek said. “I will make 2025 a new beginning for TheBorn Korea, our second foundation year, to be completely reborn.”

Last week, Baek announced a plan to provide an emergency support package worth 5 billion won (US$3.6 million) for struggling franchisees, which includes waiving franchise royalties for three months.