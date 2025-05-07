Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo snaps 21-game homerless drought in win over Cubs

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has ended his homerless drought at 21 games.

Lee launched a two-run shot off Chicago Cubs starter Colin Rea in the top of the third inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday (local time). With one out and a runner at first, and the Giants nursing a 2-0 lead, Lee drilled a 93.9 miles per hour fastball and deposited it into the bleachers in right field.

This was Lee’s fourth home run of the season. The ball left Lee’s bat at 105.4 mph and traveled 385 feet on a 24-degree launch angle.

Lee had last homered on April 13 against the New York Yankees. He hit two homers at Yankee Stadium that day before going into his dry spell.

Lee struck out against Rea in the top first, when he fanned on a 94.2 mph fastball.

After the home run in the third inning, Lee flied out to center in the fifth inning and then singled to center in the seventh inning.

After the Cubs scored a run in the bottom ninth to pull into a 5-5 tie, Lee led off the top of the 10th inning by popping out to shortstop Dansby Swanson.

But Lee got his moment in the top of the 11th by driving in one of nine San Francisco runs with a bases-loaded single off reliever Ryan Pressly. Lee later scored on a single by Wilmer Flores for a 12-5 Giants lead.

The Giants added two more runs in the big inning and won 14-5.

Lee finished the game with a 3-for-6 line and three RBIs — his third three-RBI game of 2025. He is now batting .312/.364/.507 for the season.

Lee had cooled off a bit after a scorching start to his sophomore campaign. Lee finished April with a .319/.375/.526 line, but prior to Tuesday’s game, he had batted just .188/.235/.188 in five games in May with no extra-base hits.

Also in the National League on Tuesday, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers batted 1-for-4 and scored a run against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami. Kim has now recorded a hit in both of his two starts since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Kim batted ninth and played second base at loanDepot park in Miami. Facing starter Cal Quantrill, Kim flied out to left in the top of the third inning before lining a two-out single in the top of the fifth inning.

However, Kim was picked off by Quantrill at first base. The initial safe call was overturned after the Marlins’ challenge.

With the Dodgers down 4-3 in the top of the seventh, Kim reached on a fielder’s choice and then scored from first on a double by Shohei Ohtani. With the count full and two outs, Kim got an early start off first base and scored easily when Ohtani’s two-bagger rolled into the right field corner.

The teams were tied at 4-4 in the top ninth when Kim struck out swinging against reliever Jesus Tinoco, who threw Kim three straight sliders.

The Marlins walked off the Dodgers 5-4 in the bottom ninth with Jesus Sanchez’s single.