WINNER to hold concert without Song Min-ho amid military duty probe

K-pop boy band WINNER will hold its first concert in over three years without member Song Min-ho, who is accused of negligence related to his military service, YG Entertainment said Wednesday.

The decision was made for fans “who have long waited for the band to return” and because the members “have a strong wish to meet fans,” YG said, adding, “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, and we hope fans offer warm support.”

The remaining three members will perform at the concert, their first since April 2022.

Song has faced accusations since December last year of neglecting his duties during his alternative military service. This prompted a probe by the Military Manpower Administration and a subsequent police investigation, which remains ongoing.

Song completed his mandatory service from March 2023 to December last year. He was questioned by police in January regarding these allegations.