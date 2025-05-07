‘Yadang’ leads box office over extended holiday, becomes year’s most-watched local film

The Korean crime-action film “Yadang: The Snitch” dominated the local box office during the extended holiday period ending Tuesday, data showed Wednesday.

Over the six-day period, the film attracted approximately 831,000 admissions, achieving a 26.9 percent seat occupancy rate, according to data from the Korean Film Council.

The six-day period, which commenced with Labor Day, included two public holidays — Children’s Day and Buddha’s Birthday — with the exception of May 2.

The film topped the daily box office charts every day, except for May 5, when Warner Bros.’ “A Minecraft Movie” briefly claimed the top spot.

With its cumulative audience now at 2.67 million, “Yadang: The Snitch” has become the most-watched Korean film released this year, surpassing “Hitman 2,” which drew 2.54 million.

Directed by Hwang Byeong-guk, the film centers on the intertwined ambitions of a cunning criminal informant, a driven prosecutor who recruits him, and a detective who risks everything to take down a major drug trafficking ring.

“A Minecraft Movie” secured the second spot on the holiday box office chart with 668,000 moviegoers, followed by Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*” with 545,000.