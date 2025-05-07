Latest LPGA winner Ryu Hae-ran reaches career-high No. 5 in world rankings

South Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran has soared to her career-high No. 5 in the world rankings on the strength of her latest LPGA Tour title.

Ryu jumped seven spots to reach No. 5 in the latest women’s world rankings released Tuesday, becoming the third South Korean player in the top 10 in the process.

Ryu claimed her third career LPGA win at the Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, on Sunday (local time), going wire to wire for a five-shot victory.

Ryu is trailing four players who stayed put for this week: Nelly Korda of the United States, Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Yin Ruoning of China.

Two other South Koreans inside the top 10 are Kim Hyo-joo (No. 8) and Ko Jin-young (No. 9), who each slipped a notch from the previous week.

Only two weeks ago, South Korea did not have a top-10 player, the first such occurrence in 19 years. But then both Kim and Ko cracked the top 10 last week after the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship, where Kim was the runner-up and Ko finished tied for sixth.