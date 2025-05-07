Dodgers’ Kim Hye-seong records 1st MLB hit, run, RBI in victory

Three games into his Major League Baseball (MLB) career, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ South Korean infielder Kim Hye-seong has his first hit, run and RBI.

Making his first start since the weekend call-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kim batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the Dodgers’ 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami on Monday (local time).

Kim, playing second base and batting ninth, flied out to right fielder Jesus Sanchez to lead off the top of the third inning.

Then in the top of the fifth, with the Dodgers up 3-0, Kim punched a single off starter Sandy Alcantara for his first MLB hit. On a 1-1 count, Kim slapped a 96.6 mph fastball through the hole between shortstop Xavier Edwards and third baseman Graham Pauley.

Kim promptly swiped second base for his second career steal and scored his first MLB run on a two-run homer by leadoff man Shohei Ohtani that put the Dodgers up 5-0.

In the top of the sixth, Kim stepped in against reliever Tyler Phillips with two outs and runners at first and second, and blooped a single to shallow center field to cash in a run for his first RBI. It gave the Dodgers a 6-0 lead.

Facing new pitcher George Soriano in the eighth, Kim grounded out to first baseman Eric Wagaman.

Kim had come off the bench in each of the two previous games before starting against the Marlins.

The Dodgers pounded out 13 hits in this game, and Kim was one of five Dodgers players with two hits.

Kim began the season in the minors but was brought up before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves as infielder Tommy Edman was placed on the injured list with an ankle injury.

After eight years in the Korea Baseball Organization, Kim signed a three-year contract worth US$12.5 million with the Dodgers in January, with an option for two more years that would give him a chance to make up to $22 million total.