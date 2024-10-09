- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Babymonster to release 1st studio album next month
K-pop rookie Babymonster will roll out its first full-length album on Nov. 1, the group’s agency said Tuesday.
The album, titled “Drip,” will consist of nine songs, including the title song of the same name, hip-hop track “Click Clak” and “Love, Maybe,” which features beautiful vocals accompanied by a guitar sound, according to YG Entertainment.
Also among the B-sides are “Really Like You,” a track featuring ’90s hip-hop influences, and “Love in My Heart,” an upbeat song.
In a video posted on the agency’s official blog, YG Entertainment’s executive producer Yang Hyun-suk described the title track as “a song that makes people of all ages want to dance.”
G-Dragon, a senior artist from YG, contributed to composing the song.
Yang said the girl group will shoot at least three music videos for the upcoming album and is also planning a world tour.
The K-pop septet will pre-release about one minute of each album track, excluding the title song, starting this week.