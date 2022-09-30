Zico’s ‘New Thing’ rises high on music charts dominated by girl groups

Music producer and rapper Zico has dominated local music charts with his new single, ending seemingly never-ending chart domination by the hottest girl groups, such as Ive, BLACKPINK and NewJeans, in recent months.

“New Thing (Feat. Homies)” has retained the No. 1 spot on the daily chart of the country’s largest music streaming service, Melon, for three consecutive days since Sunday.

The song has also stayed atop Genie’s daily chart for six consecutive days since Thursday while ranking third and fourth, respectively, on daily charts of Spotify’s South Korea service and Bugs for Tuesday.

On the Melon chart, Zico was the only male artist on the top five list, with other posts taken by popular girl groups, such as Ive, BLACKPINK and NewJeans,