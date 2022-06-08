- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Yoon posthumously awards top cultural order to TV host Song Hae
President Yoon Suk-yeol posthumously awarded the top order of cultural merit to TV host Song Hae on Wednesday, his office said.
Song, who died earlier in the day at 95, was the country’s oldest TV presenter, best known for emceeing KBS TV’s “National Singing Contest,” a nationwide singing competition show, since 1988.
“There are no words to express my sadness at the passing of Mr. Song Hae,” Yoon said in a condolence message sent to Song’s family.
“As a singer and comedian for over half a century, and while working as a national emcee, (Song) gave the people great laughter and touched them deeply,” he said.
Song was conferred the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the highest-ranking among medals given to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the development of culture and arts.
A portrait of entertainer Song Hae is displayed at an altar at Seoul National University Hospital in the South Korean capital on June 8, 2022. Song, who had hosted KBS-TV’s national singing contest since 1988, died at 95 in Seoul the same day. He was recently listed in the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest TV music talent show host. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)