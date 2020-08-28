With new song ‘Ice Cream’ out, BLACKPINK yearns to share stage with Selena Gomez

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK said Friday it looks forward to one day standing on stage with Selena Gomez to perform “Ice Cream,” the band’s latest bubble-gum pop single featuring the American pop singer.

BLACKPINK at 1 p.m. Friday released “Ice Cream,” the second prerelease single from its inaugural studio album, titled “The Album,” announced for this fall. The quartet invited Gomez as a guest singer on the new single.

The first prerelease single “How You Like That” came out in late June and has attracted a huge international buzz, debuting at No. 2 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart and its music video on YouTube setting five new Guinness World Records.

“We look forward to singing ‘Ice Cream’ on the same stage with Selena Gomez when we can meet with (the fans) in person,” BLACKPINK said through a press release from the group’s management agency, YG Entertainment.

The new single was co-produced by Teddy, YG’s lead in-house producer, and American producers Tommy Brown and Steve Franks.

For “Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK has gone in the polar opposite direction from its previous song “How You Like That,” in which the group dabbled in a darker and edgier tone, both visually and musically. This time the four singers have taken on a bright and bully concept, with the video rich in pastel colors heavily featuring ice cream-themed settings.