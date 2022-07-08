VIVIZ joins K-pop idols’ summer chart race

Rookie girl group VIVIZ threw its hat in the ring for this summer’s heated competition to top the K-pop charts, dropping its second EP “Summer Vibe” on Wednesday.

Many K-pop stars, such as WJSN, aespa, ITZY, Super Junior, Seventeen, Enhypen, have released or will release new albums this month alone, with top girl group BLACKPINK set to put out a much-awaited new album next month.

“I heard the July chart race is very hot, so I kept asking (the agency) if it was the right time to make a comeback,” member Umji said during a media showcase for “Summer Vibe” at a music hall in Seoul.

“It, of course, would be great if we get good results. But we think it would be really fun to work along with gorgeous idol singers who are active on the scene and expect to feel all the bustle on the scene of music programs after a long time.”

K-pop girl group VIVIZ poses for the camera during a media showcase in Seoul on July 6, 2022, for its second EP “Summer Vibe,” in this photo provided by Big Planet Made. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

She expressed hope that fans would pay attention to how the band has improved from its previous album rather than comparing it with other groups because “Summer Vibe” is only the second album from VIVIZ. “I also hope it would serve a chance to make the color of VIVIZ more distinct than before.”