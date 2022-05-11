- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
TXT wins its first mln seller with new EP
The latest album from K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has sold over a million copies for the first time in its three-year career, the group’s agency said Wednesday.
TXT’s fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” has sold 1.07 million copies in just two days after its release Monday, Big Hit Music said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local albums sales tracker.
It became the first million-selling album from the band since its debut in March 2019.
Depicting what happens after stories in the band’s “The Dream Chapter” and “The Chaos Chapter” series albums, the new EP is about a boy who is overtaken by a whirlwind of emotions, such as rage and loss, after experiencing the first breakup of his life.
A photo of boy group Tomorrow X Together, provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)