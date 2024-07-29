TWICE’s ‘What is Love?’ music video tops 800 mln YouTube views

The music video for K-pop girl group TWICE’s 2018 hit song “What is Love?” has surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, becoming the group’s first music video to do so, its agency said Monday.

The video hit the milestone at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to JYP Entertainment.

“What is Love?” is the main single off the group’s fifth EP of the same name released in April 2018.

Written and composed by JYP’s founder and chief producer Park Jin-young, the song features the nine-piece group’s lovely charms and bright energy.

TWICE has 24 music videos of its songs with more than 100 million YouTube views, including “What is Love?” and “Likey,” according to JYP.