TWICE tops Billboard main albums chart with 14th mini-album ‘With YOU-th’

K-pop girl group TWICE’s latest album has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard main albums chart, marking the first chart-topper for the group.

TWICE rose atop the Billboard 200 with its 14th mini-album, “With YOU-th,” beating out other popular albums, such as Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” and “Vultures 1″ by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, Billboard said in a preview for the latest chart on Sunday (U.S. time).

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by traditional album sales, streaming equivalents and digital song download equivalents.

“With YOU-th” recorded album units equivalent to 95,000 during the charting period. Of these, album sales combining CD and digital album downloads accounted for 90,000 units, marking the highest first-week sales of the year.

The undated photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows girl group TWICE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“As With YOU-th is mostly in the Korean language; it is the 24th mostly non-English language album to hit No. 1 and the first of 2024,” Billboard said.

This marks TWICE’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the eighth No. 1 for a K-pop act, following BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, Tomorrow X Together, NewJeans and Ateez.

“With YOU-th” includes the main track, “One Spark,” and the pre-released song “I Got You,” as well as six other tracks.

In this album, TWICE reflects on the youth they’ve shared with fans, their friendship and love.

The group made its debut in October 2015 and gained popularity in both South Korea and Japan with such hit songs as “Cheer Up” and “TT.”

In 2021, TWICE released their first English single, “The Feels,” marking their full-fledged entry into the North American market. The next year, they renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment.