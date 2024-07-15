TWICE to perform halftime show at Tottenham match in Seoul

K-pop sensation TWICE will perform during the halftime of an upcoming exhibition football match featuring Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul, the event’s organizer said Tuesday.

Coupang Play, the South Korean streaming platform, announced the chart-topping girl group will perform during the halftime of the match between Tottenham and Team K League at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 31.

It will be one of two matches for the 2024 Coupang Play Series, an annual summer event that brings European clubs to South Korea for preseason contests.

This will be the second South Korean trip in three years for Spurs, captained by South Korean icon Son Heung-min. They will also play the German giants Bayern Munich in Seoul on Aug. 3. Coupang Play said the halftime performer for that match will be announced at a later date.

TWICE boasts five top-10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including the No. 1 release from earlier this year, “With YOU-th.” The nine-piece girl group also has 24 music videos with more than 100 million views each, the most by any girl group.